Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,001 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

BWXT opened at $62.53 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

