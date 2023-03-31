Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of i3 Verticals worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,628,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 674,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 650,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,229 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $807.16 million, a P/E ratio of -36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

