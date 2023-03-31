Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.31% of AdaptHealth worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,140,000 shares of company stock worth $23,269,789 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

