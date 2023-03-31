Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 294,741 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,741 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Zillow Group worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.