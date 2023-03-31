Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,942 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $162.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

