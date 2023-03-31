Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,657 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after purchasing an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,944,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $28.23 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Insider Activity at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Articles

