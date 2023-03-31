Scout Investments Inc. Sells 56,701 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,995 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,701 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $312.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

