Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Avangrid, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Avangrid by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 156,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.