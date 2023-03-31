Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SOMLY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.37. 42,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.37. Secom has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

