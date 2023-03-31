Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SOMLY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.37. 42,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.37. Secom has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.
