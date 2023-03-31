Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock remained flat at $17.20 during trading on Friday. 36,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

