Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after purchasing an additional 607,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $62.83. 134,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

