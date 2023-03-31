Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the period. Okta accounts for 2.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Okta by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Okta stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $161.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

