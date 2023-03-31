Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

