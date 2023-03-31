Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Semtech Price Performance

SMTC stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.