Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.27.

SMTC stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

