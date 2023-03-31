Semtech’s (SMTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

SMTC opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

