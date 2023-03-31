Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading Down 2.3%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 31,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 149,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Sernova Trading Up 3.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Sernova
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
