Severfield (LON:SFR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 109 ($1.34) price target on the stock.

Severfield Price Performance

LON:SFR opened at GBX 60.90 ($0.75) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.00 and a beta of 0.90. Severfield has a 52-week low of GBX 46.65 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.49 ($0.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

See Also

