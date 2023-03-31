Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.45

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$40.45 and last traded at C$40.44, with a volume of 1377380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34. The company has a market cap of C$19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

