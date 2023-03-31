Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Grows By 14.2%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 2,594,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGI. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.