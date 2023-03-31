Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Rises By 57.1%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.