Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Expands By 84.7%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 676,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMPY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 387,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,197. The firm has a market cap of $260.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amplify Energy

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,618 shares in the company, valued at $682,712.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amplify Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 126,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.