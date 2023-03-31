Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Expands By 15.8%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 7.1 %

ASYS stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 4,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 8,750 shares of company stock worth $78,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

