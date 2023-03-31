Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Decreases By 10.1%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the February 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.8 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.58) to £135 ($165.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

