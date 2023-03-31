Short Interest in Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Rises By 43.4%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,800 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 386,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZLGF remained flat at C$21.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.20. Azelis Group has a one year low of C$20.89 and a one year high of C$21.13.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

