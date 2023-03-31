Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Drops By 16.5%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.52. 2,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $24.86.
About Bangkok Bank Public
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bangkok Bank Public (BKKLY)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.