Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Drops By 16.5%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.52. 2,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $24.86.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

