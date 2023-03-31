Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Decreases By 30.9%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BWMX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. 84,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,458. The firm has a market cap of $444.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 75.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

