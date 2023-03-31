Short Interest in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Decreases By 59.2%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday.

BIOLASE Stock Down 7.6 %

BIOLASE Company Profile

NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 1,077,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,194. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

