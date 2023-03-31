Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Declines By 16.1%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 7,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,546. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.77 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $35,967,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

Further Reading

