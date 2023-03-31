Short Interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Increases By 44.3%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,500 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Biophytis Stock Performance

Shares of BPTS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,641. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

