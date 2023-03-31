Short Interest in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Expands By 18.0%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 7,820,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

Blend Labs Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BLND stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,366,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 832,642 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in Blend Labs by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 361,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 72,317 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.