Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Rises By 56.8%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 245,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,544. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
