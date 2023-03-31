Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Decreases By 47.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,180. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.