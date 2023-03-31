Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Drops By 34.1%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $192,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 294,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,488. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

