Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rises By 18.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLLNY opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.99) to €58.00 ($62.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

