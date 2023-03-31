Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expands By 23.5%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.06. 38,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,599. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

