Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Declines By 18.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Chindata Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 940,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.