Short Interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Increases By 18.0%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 7,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,611,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $2,115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 299,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 273,766 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Cronos Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CRON stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

