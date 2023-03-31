Short Interest in Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Expands By 17.8%

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daihen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,100.00 target price for the company.

Daihen Stock Performance

DAIPF opened at C$32.31 on Friday. Daihen has a 12 month low of C$28.08 and a 12 month high of C$38.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.31.

