Short Interest in Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Expands By 17.8%

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daihen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,100.00 target price for the company.
Daihen Stock Performance
DAIPF opened at C$32.31 on Friday. Daihen has a 12 month low of C$28.08 and a 12 month high of C$38.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.31.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daihen (DAIPF)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.