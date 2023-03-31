Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Rises By 46.8%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $54.55 on Friday. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.