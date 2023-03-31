Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Expands By 51.8%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,893,100 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 2,564,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.9 days.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.99. 12,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,479. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.