Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Expands By 51.8%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,893,100 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 2,564,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.9 days.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.99. 12,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,479. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on FQVLF. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.