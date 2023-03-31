Short Interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Rises By 88.4%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the February 28th total of 337,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FURY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FURY remained flat at $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,948. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.