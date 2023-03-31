Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Expands By 53.3%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. 8,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $48.57.
About Geely Automobile
