Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Expands By 53.3%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. 8,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

