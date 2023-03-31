Short Interest in Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Decreases By 39.6%

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,300 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,935,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grow Solutions Price Performance
Grow Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Grow Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grow Solutions (GRSO)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Grow Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.