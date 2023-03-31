Short Interest in Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Decreases By 39.6%

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,300 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,935,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, selling, and distributing licensed technology systems, Aero Pods for organic and other agricultural products. It is a provider of indoor and outdoor gardening supplies to growing garden industry. The firm offers AeroPods as agricultural products for the farming sector.

