Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Rises By 14.7%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $22.47. 3,733,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.