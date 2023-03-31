Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Increases By 23.6%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $109,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,299,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,975,942.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $109,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,299,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,975,942.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $138,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,668 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Neuronetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuronetics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of STIM opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

