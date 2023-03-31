Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Rises By 14.6%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 870,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

