Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Decreases By 24.1%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 21.4 %

Shares of SQFTW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.