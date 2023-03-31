Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Grows By 42.9%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $72.69 during midday trading on Friday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

