Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Drops By 52.4%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($8.12) to €7.45 ($8.01) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.

