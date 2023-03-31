Short Interest in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Declines By 17.7%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 15,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. RealReal had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The company had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.35 million. Analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 240.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

